Local Floral Shop Gives Free Flowers to Spread Love

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A local flower shop is spreading love by giving away free flowers. Mackenzie's Florist with the help and support of other local businesses gave a flower to all who stopped by the shop Wednesday. The stores owner says the goal is to spread love and kindness in light of recent tragedies seen throughout our nation.

"To focus awareness on compassion, understanding and more love. I hope that's what happens," says Roiann Ridley the owner of Mackenzie's Florist.  
"I think it's really encouraging to see that we still have a community here in Bowling Green that's able to come together regardless of what's going on around us," says volunteer Eric Thomas.
"I just think it's a good cheer to spread around because I think that everybody who gets a flower is then going to pass it on, that love," says Ashley Crowe a flower recipient.

