Stuff the Bus to Benefit Many in South Central Kentucky

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Stuff the bus. It's a tradition full of fun, sweat and school supplies. The five day long event began 11 years ago with radio host Tony Rose realizing the true need kids have for school supplies in our 10-county area.

"The family resource youth service center budgets are limited and it seems like every year they are taking cuts and cuts so where they could usually buy school supplies to help students out it's limited on what they can do," says Todd Hazel the Director of Student Services for Warren County Schools.

Last year 15 and a half tons of school supplies were collected to not only benefit the kids, but teachers too.

"Teachers are all the time buying supplies out of their pockets, because they don't have budgets either so this is helping them because students are coming to class prepared," says Hazel.

The students get to start school 100 percent ready, which those involved say helps to reduce bullying.

"For kids to come in and feel like they are on an equal playing field, level playing ground. For them they already have barriers, but to remove that one it completely makes their day. When you see the kids receive the supplies and services the smiles they have on their face its worth every bit to help out," says Hazel.

And it helps relieve parents of worry, too, since back-to-school time can be very costly.

"If you have four or five kids it really helps them because we are able to provide for four kids not just one, because we aren't just serving one child, we will serve all kids in that family and help them out so it's a huge stress reliever for them," says Hazel.

The event starts Thursday and goes through Monday at Bluegrass Cellular on Campbell Lane.