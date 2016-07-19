High Temperatures Lead to Less Hours for Construction Workers

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - We're having a heat wave South Central Kentucky! With temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90's and humidity making it feel more like 100 degrees, working outside can be dangerous. Stewart Richey provides it's workers with plenty of ice, water and Gatorade to hydrate. They also offer electrolyte pills and cold towels for their workers to stay cool. The hot temps even cause some companies to cut hours.



"This week we are just trying to shorten our work time. Trying to keep it to 40 hours or close to that just so we aren't out and exposed to that as much as normally we would be," says Brandon Vickous the Safety Director for Stewart Richey.