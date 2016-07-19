Kitchen Guy - Haitian Pickled Vegetables (Pikliz)

1/2 head of cabbage, shredded

2 carrots, peeled and grated

1 onion, thinly sliced

3 jalapeños, sliced with ribs and seeds left in

(or use habanero [Scotch Bonnet] peppers for authenticity)

5 garlic cloves, smashed

2 tsp salt

16 black whole peppercorns

3 cups white vinegar

Sterilize and dry a 2-quart Mason jar.

Add all ingredients except vinegar to a bowl an toss well until vegetables are evenly distributed.

Fill the jar with the vegetable mixture and tamp down as tightly as possible. Fill the jar with the vinegar, leaving about 1/4 inch at the top. Tap the jar gently on the counter to force air bubbles to the surface.

Close the lid tightly and let marinate in the refrigerator at least 24 hours.

This mixture will keep up to two months.