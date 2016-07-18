BGPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Bowling Green Police continue to search for a man after he allegedly robbed a bank Monday morning. Police say shortly after 9 AM, Franklin Bank and Trust on Fairview Avenue was robbed by a man who demanded money from the teller after showing a weapon. The man then fled on foot down an alley. No one was hurt and police have not disclosed what type of weapon was used. Officers scoured the area searching for the suspect who is described as a black male, about 150 pounds and around the age of 35 to 40. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

