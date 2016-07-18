Grayson County Man Fatally Shot While Violating Protection Order

Leitchfield, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Grayson County man is dead after being shot by a woman who had a domestic violence order of protection against him. Grayson County Sheriff's Deputies say on Saturday 43-year-old Patrick Decker broke down the woman's front door of her home on the 1100 block of Decker Schools Road. She the fired multiple shots at him, fatally wounding him. The woman had a protection order against Decker, but the court ruled back in December he could stay at his parents' residence, which happens to be next door to the woman's home. Police say criminal charges are unlikely.



"The domestic violence order also stated he was not to commit any other acts of violence, he was not to go to her residence or have any further contact with her or her son. He does have a violent past and has a history of violence against women and he came over, banged on the doors and windows, and kicked the door into the residence and she shot him," says Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.