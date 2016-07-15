Woman Admits to the Murder of a Smiths Grove Woman - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Woman Admits to the Murder of a Smiths Grove Woman

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - 35-year-old Mary Thompson appeared in court Friday, charged with the murder of 51-year-old Dealynn O'Connor. O'Connor was found shot to death in her home on Hays Lodge Road on June 17th. In court, detectives said Thompson admitted to shooting O'Connor multiple times on June 15th leading to her death. Thompson was arrested after a stand off with police that lasted several hours on July 6th at a home in Rockfield, Kentucky. The judge found probable cause and now will go to the Grand Jury where it is expected an indictment will be handed down.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.