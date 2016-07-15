Glasgow Man Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Crashing into an Amish Buggy

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Glasgow man is in custody after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into an Amish buggy sending two people to the hospital. 28-year-old Matthew Stout struck the buggy around 10:30 Thursday night at the 9000 block of Tompkinsville Road ejecting both passengers inside the buggy. 41-year-old Ira Borntreger and 45-year-old Laura Borntreger were transported to T.J. Sampson Hospital. Ira was later transported to the University of Louisville Hospital and is listed in critical condition. Laura is listed in stable condition. Stout admitted to a Barren County deputy that he had been drinking prior to the accident and stated that he didn’t see the Amish buggy in front of him. An open beer was found inside of the vehicle. Stout was arrested and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.