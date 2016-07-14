Kentucky State Police Hiring - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky State Police Hiring

Frankfort, KY (WNKY-TV) - If you're looking to further your career in law enforcement, Kentucky State Police want you. KSP will host its fourth Law Enforcement Accelerated Program this spring. It's an 11-week program in which current law enforcement officers can become Kentucky State Troopers. All application materials must be completed and returned to the nearest KSP post by September 30, 2016. Application materials must also include a recommendation from a Kentucky State Trooper and a KSP Post Commander.

For more information: http://www.kentuckystatepolice.org/recruit/process.html or call 1-866-360-3165.

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

