Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a  Dollar General by knife-point Wednesday morning. Around 11:30, Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Dollar General on the 6600 block of Louisville Road in reports to a man who robbed the store. Police say the suspect fled on foot. The suspect is described as a white male about 5 foot 10 inches, thin build, wearing a long sleeve white or grey shirt and camo pants.
If you have any information contact the sheriff's department at 270-842-1633.

