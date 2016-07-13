Scottsville Man Appears in Court for Murder Trial

Scottsville, KY (WNKY-TV) - It's been nearly 6 months since 39-year-old Timothy Madden made an appearance in court for the alleged kidnapping, murder

and rape of 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin. Madden faces murder, kidnapping, sodomy and rape charges. Gabbi Doolin was reported missing from a little league football game at Allen County Scottsville High school in November of last year. Her body was recovered from a nearby creek later hours later. Wednesday in court, Judge Janet Crocker discussed the motions filed by the Commonwealth Attorney. An extension for more forensic evidence testing was granted. Madden's attorney, Travis Lock, said he received the evidence discovery reports from the Commonwealth's Attorney only yesterday. Judge Crocker set a court date of Sept. 7th to give Lock more time to look over the evidence and gave the Commonwealth a deadline of Sept. 2nd to give any additional evidence testing reports to Lock.

"As far as what occurred in the Commonwealths office to make it take that time I have no idea, but again this is a very serious case, very important stakes for everyone involved," says Defense Attorney Travis Lock.

The issue of pre-trial publicity was also discussed, but neither side is saying the trial will be moved to a different location just yet. Judge Crocker says this is arguably the toughest case everyone will work on in their careers. As for Doolin's family, every day is a tough one without their loved one.

"There's light missing. It's sadness, it's overcast all the time. She was a lovely child, a wonderful child. She made people laugh all the time. There's just something missing all the time," says Lori Doolin Wilson a cousin of Gabbi Doolin.



Judge Crocker also ordered that no picture or video recording evidence be released before the trial begins. Madden's attorney tells us it's unlikely the trial will start this year.