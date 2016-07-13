Kitchen Guy - Salmon Agrodolce

Ingredients:

6 8-oz filets Atlantic salmon (or King)

sea salt to taste

vegetable oil

2 shallots, peeled and thinly slice

1-1/2 cups white wine (I use pinot grigio)

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 cinnamon sticks

1-1/3 cups fresh blueberries

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tbsp honey

freshly ground black pepper

Make sure your filets are free from pin bones. Season the fish with salt and let it sit at room temperature while preparing the sauce.

Preheat the oven to 400 and grease a baking sheet with the vegetable oil.

On you cook top, simmer together the shallots, wine, wine vinegar, thyme, cinnamon sticks and some additional salt until most of the liquid has evaporated. This may take up to 15 minutes or so. Add the blueberries all at once, along with butter and honey. Cook until the berries soften and release their juices, turning the sauce pink.

Arrange the salmon on the baking sheet and spoon the sauce over the fish and season with pepper.

Bake until the salmon is cooked through, about 10 to 12 minutes for medium rare, depending on the thickness.

