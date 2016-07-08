Arrest Made in the Case of a Smiths Grove Woman's Murder - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Arrest Made in the Case of a Smiths Grove Woman's Murder

Posted: Updated:

Rockfield, KY (WNKY-TV) - After a stand-off with police that lasted several hours, an arrest has been made in connection with a Smiths Grove woman's murder. Kentucky State Police arrested 35-year-old Mary Thompson at a residence in Rockfield on Wednesday. Thompson faces numerous charges including the murder of 51-year-old Dealynn O'Connor, who was found shot to death at her residence on Hays Lodge Road on June 17th. Thompson's bail was set at $1,000,000 bond and she remains in custody at the Warren County Jail.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.