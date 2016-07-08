Arrest Made in the Case of a Smiths Grove Woman's Murder

Rockfield, KY (WNKY-TV) - After a stand-off with police that lasted several hours, an arrest has been made in connection with a Smiths Grove woman's murder. Kentucky State Police arrested 35-year-old Mary Thompson at a residence in Rockfield on Wednesday. Thompson faces numerous charges including the murder of 51-year-old Dealynn O'Connor, who was found shot to death at her residence on Hays Lodge Road on June 17th. Thompson's bail was set at $1,000,000 bond and she remains in custody at the Warren County Jail.

