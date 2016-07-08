Arrest Made for Alleged Murders of Missing Florence, KY Couple

Springfield, KY (WNKY-TV) - An arrest has been made in connection with a missing Northern Kentucky couple. On Friday Kentucky State Police arrested and charged 52-year-old Craig Pennington of Springfield with the murders of 38-year-old Robert Jones and 35-year-old Crystal Warner, who were reported missing on July 3rd. Police located the missing car of the couple around 2 AM Friday in a gravel lot off the 125 exit in Georgetown. Pennington was arrested later the same day on Texas Mackville Road, seven miles east of Springfield. He is being held in the Marion County Detention Center. Police say the ongoing investigation revealed evidence that the couple is likely deceased but their remains have not been recovered.