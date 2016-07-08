Sun Products to be Acquired by Henkel - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Sun Products will be acquired by a German company and in the process become the second largest producer of the laundry care products. Henkel Consumer Goods reached an agreement to acquire all the shares of Sun Products from Vestar Capital Partners. Henkel is a leading global supplier of consumer and industrial products. The acquisition will bring innovation to Sun's product lines, according to a company spokesperson and give employees career-broadening opportunities. The deal is expected to close later this year, pending regulatory approval.
 

