Storms Cause Clean Up Throughout South Central Kentucky

Oakland, KY (WNKY-TV) - Many in South Central Kentucky are left cleaning up after Wednesday's powerful storms. The town of Oakland experienced wind gusts upwards of 50 miles per hour causing a large number of trees to uproot. One blocked traffic for hours on Hwy. 68/80 near Oakland. Lightning also struck a barn located on Morgantown Road in Warren County and caused a blaze that resulted in a total loss of the structure. Throughout surrounding counties more than 12,000 experienced power outages and between 3 to 5 inches of rain fell.