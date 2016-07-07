KSP Searching for Missing Kentucky Couple - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

KSP Searching for Missing Kentucky Couple

Posted: Updated:

Columbia, KY (WNKY-TV) - Kentucky State Police continue their search for a missing Florence, Kentucky couple. 38-year-old Robert Jones and 35-year-old Crystal Warner were last seen at a house in Springfield, Kentucky on July 3rd. Cell phone records show the last calls made by the couple were on July 3rd on I-64 near Frankfort. Jones is described as a 6 foot tall white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Warner is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information contact KSP at 1-800-222-5555. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.