Syringe Exchange Program in Works for Warren County

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A syringe exchange program, the 17th in the state, could soon be coming to Warren County. The program requires approval from 3 organizations, the local board of health as well as both city and county governments. The program has already been approved by the city and Barren River District Public Health board. The county is set to vote July 15th. It would let people exchange used needles for new ones, which health department workers say would benefit everyone because it would reduce the risk of spreading diseases, including HIV, through sharing needles. Exchange programs keep these dirty needles off the streets and public areas, and help those drug users ultimately seek help.

"The fourth objective is to educate them about the resources available in our region of which they can get involved and over the course of time change their behavior," says Dennis Chaney the Director of the Barren River District Public Health Department.