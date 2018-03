Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Severe storms caused damage across South Central Kentucky Wednesday. A resident of this property on the 5500 block of Morgantown Road says lightening struck the barn causing it to burst into flames. Fire crews from Warren County, Woodburn and Barren River responded and battled the heavy smoke and blaze around 5 PM. The storm's high winds also led to many reports of trees and downed power lines.