Bike4Alz Team Back in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Some Western Kentucky University fraternity members are back in Bowling Green after biking from the Pacific West Coast. The 14 member teams has been cycling 75 miles a day from Seattle, Washington to Virginia Beach, Virginia. A total of nearly 3,600 miles. The goal is to raise awareness and $100,000 for Alzheimer's research. This is the 4th trip since 2010 the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members have biked cross country for the cause. Those involved say it was a once in a life time experience.

"Riding through the Rockies was one of the most beautiful things I've ever done. When we were passing through the Northern tip of Idaho into Montana and we climbed 3,000 vertical feet in 6 miles and honestly it was one of the most physically difficult things I've ever done in my life, but it was just absolutely beautiful," says Joseph Badinger a 2016 Bike4Alz Team Member.