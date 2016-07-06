New State Laws Take Effect July 15th

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Dozens of new laws will be going into effect here in Kentucky as of July 15th. The 2016 General Assembly passed many laws including topics like felony expungement, dog fighting and the $21 billion budget that cuts spending by 9 percent over the next two years. One way the budget accomplishes the nearly 10 percent reduction is by cutting funding to state colleges and universities by 4.5 percent.

"There are many good things about the budget, there are things that I didn't like about it, but overall it's a pretty good spending plan for the next two years," says Kentucky State Representative Jody Richards.

