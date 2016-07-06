Kitchen Guy - No-Bake Strawberry Pie

Ingredients:
8 oz ginger snap cookies
1/4 cup unsalted butter
2 lbs strawberries, hulled, halved, divided use
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup cornstarch
whipped cream (or non-dairy topping) for garnish
Method:
Pulse cookies in a food processor until finely ground. Melt the butter and add to the ground cookies and pulse again until completely combined. Transfer mixture to a 9-inch pie plate and press evenly into the bottom and up the sides. Chill in the refrigerator or freezer while preparing the filling.
