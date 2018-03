Barren and Monroe Counties, KY (WNKY-TV) - A armed robbery leads to a fiery crash Wednesday evening. 53-year-old James Jolley allegedly lost control of his vehicle traveling West around Austin Tracy and Milburn Taylor Road in Barren County. Police say Jolley was partially ejected and was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital where he's in critical condition. Monroe County Sheriff Deputies confirm that Jolley was the suspect in an armed robbery in the Fountain Run community.