BGPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspects

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Bowling Green police are searching for suspects after two armed robberies occurred early Tuesday morning. Around 3:30, a worker at Super 8 hotel on Cumberland Trace was robbed by gun point. In the same time frame, Hucks convenience store on Hennessy Way was also robbed by gun point. Police reports say both suspects were black males with blue bandannas in their possession, but they don't believe the incidents are connected.



"Right now we are in the process of reviewing all the physical evidence that we have. There are a lot of similarities in both these cases, however it's not enough right now to tell us that they are connected, but if we review everything we will obviously keep an open mind about that," says Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.