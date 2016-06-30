KSP Warns to 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' This Fourth of Jul - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

KSP Warns to 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' This Fourth of July Weekend

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Before you go out and celebrate this Fourth of July weekend, you might want to designate a sober driver.  Kentucky State Police will be conducting extra patrols and safety check points through out South Central Kentucky. Last year alone in Kentucky there were 77 crashes due to drunken driving over the Fourth of July holiday period, resulting in 43 injuries and 9 fatalities. The goal is to get impaired drivers off the roadways to keep everyone safe. Police say to call a taxi, designate a driver or stay put at the party you're attending.

"Now that it's time to go home, you're already intoxicated so you're not thinking straight so we want to encourage people to get a plan in action before you start drinking," says Trooper B.J. Eaton with the Kentucky State Police.

