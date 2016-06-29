Metcalfe County Votes Yes to Alcohol Sales

Edmonton, KY (WNKY-TV) - Metcalfe County voted yes, meaning liquor sales are now legal in the area. The vote passed Tuesday 1839 in favor and 1658 not in favor. According to the County Clerk, there are 7,666 eligible voters, which equates to less than half participating in the election. Some local store owners and community members tell us they believe it's good for the economy of small towns like Edmonton, but denied saying it on camera. Those on the fence and ones that voted no, however, told us their opinion on the decision.

"The disadvantages it's going to expose the alcohol to our youngens. The advantages, maybe it will give us a little more tax money," says Danny Phelps a Metcalfe County Resident.

"I don't like. I disagree with it. Why's that? Because I'm a Christian and I've got a family, I think it's not good for the community and I've lived here all my life and I just don't think it's right for the community," says Joe Frodge, another Metcalfe County Resident.