Logan County, KY (WNKY-TV) - Police are searching for three men who broke into a Logan County residence and demanded money by gun point. Logan County Sheriff Deputies say around 1:00 AM Wednesday, the men broke into a home at 5763 Morgantown Road and demanded money from the home owner.

Police say they left with several items. If you have any information, contact the Logan County Sheriff's Department at 270-726-2244.