Science Camp Comes to Local Elementary School

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Elementary school summer campers got a chance to learn hands-on science in the Mobile Science Activity Center on Wednesday. The program, operated by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, made a stop for summer campers at T.C. Cherry Elementary. Kids in grades three through eight stepped inside the 44-foot long trailer to take part in fun activities. One of the goals is to teach students the connection between agriculture and commonly used products. The mobile lab is a unique way to bring engaging science to children.



"A lot of the time, these students, they don't have labs in their schools, in the classrooms. The hands-on part a lot of times gets left out just because of time issues, budget issues, whatever. But we are totally self-contained. We can come to the school. It's a classroom basically on wheels, and the kids get a different learning environment and they get a good lesson all in one time," says Jason Hodge the Program Coordinator for Kentucky Department of Agriculture.