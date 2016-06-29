Water Park Expansion Nearly Complete - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Water Park Expansion Nearly Complete

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The largest water park expansion in Beech Bend Park's history is nearly complete. Four new water slides are coming to Splash Lagoon. Their names are Cyclone Saucers, Tidal Wave, Riptide and Polynesian Plunge. Cyclone Saucers, featuring three high speed curves, is the only ride of its kind in North America. All four rides are being built by ProSlide Technology, L-L-C. Construction is underway on the surrounding pavement.
Though there is no specific date yet, the water slides are expected to open very soon.

