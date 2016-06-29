Kitchen Guy - Creamy Potato Salad



Method:

Place the potatoes in a large pot, and cover with cool water. Add a teaspoon of salt, bring to a boil and cook until fork tender.

Drain the potatoes and spread them out on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with the vinegar and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, sour cream, green onions, mustard, dill, thyme and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the chopped pimentos, artichoke bottoms and celery salt.

Once the potatoes have cooled, gently stir in the mixture until thoroughly coated. Chill until ready to serve.

Recipe by Allison Ladman, Associated Press Food Writer