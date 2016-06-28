Name of Victim in Fatal Glasgow Accident Released

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - Glasgow Police spent Tuesday morning trying to determine the cause of an accident that left one man dead. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on South Fork Road. Police say 41-year-old Michael Sherrill of Glasgow was traveling East in a 2002 Chevy pick up when it crossed the center line hitting a 2006 Ford pick up truck with two men inside. Sherrill was pronounced dead on the scene by the Barren County Coroner.

Police say alcohol and seat belt use are not apparent factors in the cause of death. The investigation is on going.