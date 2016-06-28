Glasgow Police Searching for Credit Card Skimming Suspect

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - Credit card skimming devices are a hot topic nationwide, but now they are hitting close to home for us here in South Central

Kentucky. Glasgow Police are searching for this man.They believe he is responsible for a skimming device found Saturday at Edmonton State Bank in Glasgow. Officials say the devices steal credit card information, so it's best to monitor your accounts closely. They say the skimmers are often hard to detect.

"These are very well made devices that they are using. They actually fit over the existing portage where you enter your card to make your withdraw, so they're very hard to detect," says Lt. Jimmy Phelps with the Glasgow Police Department.

If you have any information on this individual contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165.