Local Coach Reacts to Passing of Basketball Legend

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Pat Summitt, former coach of the University of Tennessee women's basketball team, died this morning at the age of 64. She'd been battling early onset dementia. Summitt was one of the iconic figures in collegiate women's basketball. Her 1,098 wins are the most of any coach in the sport, and she brought eight championships to Tennessee. Summitt's death had a resounding impact on players and coaches all across the country. Former head coach of WKU's women's basketball Paul Sanderford shares his thoughts on Summitt's personality and impact on the game.

"She genuinely loved the game and loved the players. And she loved the competition, she thrived on competition. And she was all about building the game, getting people in the stands, getting national TV to focus some on women's basketball, and I think all the things that people enjoy today are a result of a lot of things that Pat did," says Paul Sanderford the former head coach of WKU Women's Basketball from 1981-1997.