Kentucky Officials are Cracking Down on Life Jacket Laws

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - If you're out on the water and don't have a life jacket in your possession it could cost you a pretty penny. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are cracking down on the law that requires you to have a life jacket in your water craft for everyone on board. Already this year the technical rescue team has responded to double the rescue calls, three of which happened over the weekend. Officials hope by handing out warnings and citations that cost you $214, people will take the law seriously and the county can save valuable resources.

"We launch the whole team because at the call of a person stranded on the water we want to get all of our resources and people there as quickly as possible. On the business end of things it does cost money to do that so if people could take our advice and have the PFD in the boat with them the chance of needing a water rescue are certainly slimmer," says Steven Harmon with Warren County Emergency Management.