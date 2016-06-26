Man Airlifted to Hospital After Shooting in Glasgow

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - One man was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining a gun shot wound to the neck in Glasgow early Sunday morning. Glasgow Police say the 41-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded money at the intersection of Lexington Drive and 31 North. The victim says he was then shot in the neck. He then drove to a friends residence where he was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital by private means. Upon arrival he was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. The investigation is on going.