Man Airlifted to Hospital After Shooting in Glasgow - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Shooting in Glasgow

Posted: Updated:

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - One man was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining a gun shot wound to the neck in Glasgow early Sunday morning. Glasgow Police say the 41-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded money at the intersection of Lexington Drive and 31 North. The victim says he was then shot in the neck. He then drove to a friends residence where he was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital by private means. Upon arrival he was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. The investigation is on going.  

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.