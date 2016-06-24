Two Transported to Hospital After Rollover on I-65

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two Franklin, Kentucky residents were transported to the hospital after a roll over wreck on I-65. The driver, 52-year-old Teresa James, and passenger ,50-year-old Richard James, were traveling Northbound on I-65 around 2:30 PM when their right rear tire failed causing the car to roll over and land in a ditch at mile marker 17. Kentucky State Police say they were both transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for non-life threatening injuries. Initial reports said one of them was partially ejected from the vehicle, however both were wearing seat belts.