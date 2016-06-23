Two Women Arrested When Caught Burglarizing

Glasgow, Kentucky (WNKY-TV) - Two Glasgow women are behind bars after getting caught robbing a home. Barren County sheriff's deputies responded to a suspicious person report on Old Salem Church Road in Glasgow around 2 AM Thursday morning. Officers found two women, 40-year-old Amy Steenbergen and 25-year-old Vanessa Bray, with a truck full of the residents' belongings. Upon further search, a bottle of suspected methamphetamine was found. Bray and Steenbergen are in the Barren County Detention Center facing numerous charges.