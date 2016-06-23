Firework Safety Tips

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Forth of July is just around the corner and it's legal to buy and sell fireworks in Bowling Green.

"But they can't be sold to a person under 18, and they really aren't supposed to be used by a person under 18," says Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

There are some ordinances restricting where and when you can light up the sky.

"I know there is an ordinance in Warren County, Bowling Green to not shoot a firework within 200 feet of a residence and also 200-300 feet of a wooded area," says Captain Travis Puckett with the Alvaton Fire Department.

The biggest thing fire officials recommend is just being aware of your surroundings.

"Stay a safe distance away, if you're doing them at home let one person light it and once that fuse is lit quickly move away from it," says Puckett.

Sparkler fireworks are commonly used by kids during the fourth of July, but they can burn up to 1200 degree Fahrenheit, which can lead to some serious burns.

"Help the little ones with the sparklers of course light it for them. Stay close to them and make sure they don't get it up around their face," says Puckett.

Always having a water source is key too.

"It's the best to have a water hose, a garden hose handy, a nice bucket of water," says Puckett.

And of course keep your neighbors in mind.

"Our call volume does increase, but really we are just asking that people use common sense. That they be respectful of their neighbors and the people around them. Some people do have to go to work the next day," says Ward.



For a full list of firework ordinances visit: http://www.bgky.org/policies/firework-ordinance

