Police Chase Ends in Drug Related Arrest

Smiths Grove, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Smiths Grove man is behind bars after an attempted traffic stop leads to the man fleeing from police and drugs being found. 35-year-old Matthew Ayala is in custody after failing to yield to police during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. After the chase led officers to 265 Crump Road, police found meth, marijuana and a firearm in Ayala's possession. Ayala is in the Barren County Detention Center facing 9 charges: operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana,drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to wear a seat belt, tampering with evidence, fleeing police and failure to signal.