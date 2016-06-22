Bowling Green Kids Partake in Junior Police Academy

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Some area kids got a hands on, behind the scenes look at what it's like to be a police officer.

"Cooper is not guilty of robbing the safety city bank on Monday," says the jury member.

For the past three days about 30 kids got to see the ins and outs of what it takes to be a Bowling Green city police officer.

"We want them to learn not only about their community, but the police department and what they can do in life to better their community," says Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

The Junior Police Academy takes place every summer, giving kids ages 10 to 13 a very hands on experience. Over the course of three days, they analyze a crime scene.

"They develop a suspect, they develop the witnesses and also all of this evidence," says Ward.

"Like gun shells and blood and then we swabbed the blood and it came back as Cooper's," says Neo Nathoo, a JPA participant.

"Yep I was the suspect," agrees Cooper Clark another JPA participant.

And with a suspect comes a jury trial.

"I like the court process it's fun to see how the kids act in a formal setting," says Ward.

The program also includes some traffic safety lessons too.

"We got to drive these miniature cars in safety city," says Luke Luttrell a JPA participant.

The kids also got to meet the four-legged officers.

"The coolest part was seeing the dog. They have enhanced senses, even better than us," says Nathoo.

The kids say the whole experience is fun and they've sure learned a lot.

"I'm going to learn to be safe on the road, learn not to go to jail and being respectful to others and treat other people right," Jazriel Lewis a JPA participant.

