Kimberly Williams-Paisley Speaks in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Dozens of area residents heard an inspiring message from actress-turned-author, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, known for her role in 'The Father of the Bride' movies. She appeared at the Knicely Conference Center to speak about her book, "Where the Light Gets In." The book details the struggle Williams-Paisley went through when her mother was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. She told us she hoped the book will inspire, enlighten and strengthen those dealing with similar issues.

"I hope that people will find ways that they relate whether or not if they have a parent that's aging or with dementia. It's really about fighting to be an advocate, fighting to spread the word, but also accepting a certain reality that is there and learning to love the person that is changing in front of you," says Kimberly Williams-Paisley, author of "Where the Light gets in."