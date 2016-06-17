Kitchen Guy - General Tso's Chicken

For the chicken:

1 to 2 lbs chicken tenders, cut into 1 inch cubes

1/2 cup rice flour (or all-purpose flour)

3 eggs

1/2 cup cornstarch

For the cooking sauce:

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 Tbsp rice wine

2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp cornstarch

1 Tbsp sugar

Several Szechuan peppers

Heat a wok or deep skillet with 1/4 cup peanut oil. Dredge chicken in flour. Whisk together the eggs and cornstarch until smooth, then dip the floured chicken in the batter and stir fry until nicely browned on all sides. Remove from the wok, drain on paper towels and cover with foil to keep warm.

Discard the peanut oil. Mix together all of the ingredients for the cooking sauce, add to the wok and return the chicken to the pan along with the Szechuan peppers. Stir to well coated with the sauce.

Serve the chicken over jasmine rice.

