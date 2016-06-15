Kitchen Guy - Bacon and Egg Pie

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp coarse (Kosher) salt

2 sticks (8 oz) unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

6 oz Canadian bacon, diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

9 large eggs

salt and pepper to taste

6 Tbsp heavy cream

1 1/2 Tbsp Sriracha or other hot sauce

1 1/2 Tbsp ketchup

Method:

Pulse flour and butter and salt together in the bowl of a food processor, until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Add ice water, 1 Tbsp at a time, just until the dough comes together.

Shape the dough into a large disc and divide in two. Roll out one disc on a floured board to a 12 inch circle and refrigerate the other disc, wrapped in plastic. Transfer the rolled dough to a pie plate, trim and crimp the edges, then refrigerate.

Heat the oven to 375. Dock the crust (poke with the tines of a fork all over the bottom), then line the crust with either parchment paper or foil and fill with pie weights or beans and blind bake for about 20 minutes. Then remove the weights and the paper and continue baking until the crust is golden.

Increase the heat to 400. Scatter the Canadian bacon pieces and sliced green onions evenly across the bottom of the pie, then carefully crack 8 of the eggs over the mixture. Be careful and try to preserve the yolk, as if you were cooking sunny side up eggs.

Mix the Sriracha and ketchup along with the cream and spoon that over the eggs. Then lay the remainder of the Canadian bacon and green onions over that.

Roll out the reserved dough disc and place on top of the pie, crimping the edges. Use the 9th egg by lightly beating it and brushing the crust. Then cut slits into the top crust to vent steam.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the top crust is golden brown. Then let the pie cool on a rack for about 20 minutes before slicing.

Recipe by New York Times Dining Page staff