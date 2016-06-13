Edmonson County Votes to Terminate Animal Shelter Contract

CIting "horrific and unlivable conditions," Edmonson County county officials closed down a privately-run animal shelter and transferred the animals to other shelters.

Monday , the Edmonson County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to terminate the county's contract with the shelter immediately.

The owner of the shelter, Kimberly Carroll, has been cited and charged with cruelty to animals in the second degree.

The animals have been transferred to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society on an interim basis. Kentucky Revised Statutes state that every county in the Commonwealth must have an animal shelter, at least for stray dogs.

By terminating their contract, Edmonson County is now in violation of state law and could face penalties if there is no permanent solution in place soon.

Lorri Cowles - Hare with the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society says "I'm sure that the Judge Executive and the Magistrates will work hard on getting something going as soon as possible."