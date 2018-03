Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Warren County Inmate is back behind bars after escaping from work duty Thursday afternoon. 51-year-old Claudie Pedigo was found by Bowling Green Police around 2:30 PM in the 1000 block of Payne Street hiding in a bush. Pedigo was on work release at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society when he fled the property. Pedigo is now facing escape charges as well as a slew of others.