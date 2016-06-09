Synthetic Drugs on the Rise in Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Synthetic Drugs on the Rise in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Synthetic drug-related arrests are on the rise in Bowling Green. In 2015, 15 arrests were made from January to June. This year, already 76 arrests have been made. Police say synthetic drugs are harder to combat because they are not always illegal and they are often sold as common items like bath salts or potpourri. The dangerous aspect of the drugs, police say, is that reactions vary from person to person. One could overdose, while the next might not be as affected. Officers agree it's a rising problem here in Bowling Green.


"Yeah this is a little bit of an issue as far as trying to figure out where this is coming from, how do we get this stuff stopped, but the problem is it's cheaper than marijuana so lots of people have switched to this instead of marijuana," said Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

