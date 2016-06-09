Kosair Children's Hospital Holds Meet and Greet - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Kosair Children's Hospital Holds Meet and Greet

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Area residents got to climb around in planes, helicopters and ambulances Thursday afternoon. Kosair Children's Hospital held a meet and greet with their team members at the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport. Kosair Children's Hospital serves more than 170,000 kids a year. The goal is to show the community see how they help during emergency situations.

"We just want people to feel comfortable and introduce their children in a non-emergency situation to what we do in our services," said Dana Matukas the Development and Outreach Coordinator for Kosair Children's Hospital. 
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.