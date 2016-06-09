Kosair Children's Hospital Holds Meet and Greet

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Area residents got to climb around in planes, helicopters and ambulances Thursday afternoon. Kosair Children's Hospital held a meet and greet with their team members at the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport. Kosair Children's Hospital serves more than 170,000 kids a year. The goal is to show the community see how they help during emergency situations.

"We just want people to feel comfortable and introduce their children in a non-emergency situation to what we do in our services," said Dana Matukas the Development and Outreach Coordinator for Kosair Children's Hospital.

