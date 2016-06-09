Library Summer Reading Program Kicks Off

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Local kids had a fun way to kick start their summer reading on Thursday. Registration for summer reading with the Warren County Public Library took place at Lovers Lane Soccer Complex. Children of all ages got to participate in obstacle courses, races, yoga and dance. Players from the Bowling Green Hot Rods also took part in the games. The goal is to get kids excited about reading.

"And we thought it was very important, this theme this year "Get in the Game: Read for health and wellness." So we wanted to make sure we reached as many people as we could. We partnered with Bowling Green Parks and Rec and a few other great people in the community and we're at the soccer complex and it's been awesome so far," said Monica Edwards the Outreach Manager for the Warren County Public Library.

