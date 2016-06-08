Area Kids Learn How to Cook

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Area kids spent the past week learning how to cook. It's the annual South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College's summer Chef Camp for Kids. Children ages 8 to 12 learn cooking, safety and sanitation in the kitchen. Another camp starts June 13th so there is still time to register your kid. Those involved say it's a refreshing change of pace from their regular regimen of teaching adults to cook.



"They're gonna eat at least one or two meals a day every day for the rest of their life. That doesn't include pizza and chicken fingers. They need to learn how to cook. They need to learn how to do some basic stuff. So really we want them to have fun and then just understand that it's not that hard," says Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Executive Chef Michael Riggs.

For more information or to register your child, contact Rhonda Barton at 270-901-1235.