Concerts in the Park Underway

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - It was a musical affair in downtown Bowling Green Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of residents packed into Fountain Square Park for the BB&T Concerts in the Park summer series hosted by The District. This noontime concerts are still fairly new, but thus far it seems to be a hit with the public.

Bo Johnson, Concert Goer said, "It's just a good time. All around fun for the whole family. It's just good entertainment and a good time."

Concerts are every Wednesday in June from Noon to 1:30 PM at Fountain Square Park.
 

